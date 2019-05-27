The Vernon County Historical Society’s 2019 Cemetery Walk will be held at the Viroqua Cemetery, located at the corner of East and Hickory streets, Sunday, June 2, at 4 p.m.
This year’s theme is “centennials." The historical society is marking 100 years since the end of World War I and the start of the American Legion, plus the beginning of Prohibition and of women’s full suffrage. The society is also observing the 100th birthday of Vernon County’s own Normal School building.
Five costumed actors will portray several people who lived through these events a century ago and who now lie buried in the Viroqua Cemetery. Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel will portray mayoral candidate Tilda Omundson. History major Shaynan Holen will portray Normal School teacher Grace Dinsdale.
Viroqua Cemetery Association President Gail Frie will portray Viroqua American Legion charter member Elmer Eugene Hall, talking about himself and about fellow charter member Adolph Heinz. Veteran Wayne Johnson will portray Civil War colonel Cyrus Butt talking about his daughter Jane Butt’s World War I service. And Todd Overbo of the Viroqua United Methodist Church will portray the Rev. Charles Butters, who was pastor of that church over 100 years ago.
The Viroqua Cemetery was founded in 1867. (Before that, locals were usually buried in what is now called the Pioneer Cemetery, on Rock Avenue.) The Viroqua Cemetery Association was founded in 1882. The entry pillars and gate were replaced in 1925. The gazebo was replaced in 2000.
The Cemetery Walk is an outdoor event, so dress for the weather and for walking. Note that most of the graves we will visit are located just off the pavement. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed until Sunday, June 23. Weather cancellations are announced on WVRQ radio and on the Vernon County Historical Society’s Facebook page.
The Historical Society asks for a $5 donation per person for this event. Refreshments will be served in the cemetery gazebo afterward.
