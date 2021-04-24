Vernon County Historical Society fundraiser to benefit chimney swift project

The Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) is hosting a cook-out fundraiser on May 1 at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cook-out will feature brats, hot dogs and water.

Funds raised at the cook-out will be used to repair the large chimney on the front of the museum. Funding is coming from a unique agreement between the VCHS and the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Partner’s Program. The arrangement was facilitated by the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group, a group of volunteers dedicated to helping swifts. A requirement for partial funding by the USFWS is that the chimney must remain usable by the swifts for at least 10 years.

The chimney on the museum building used to be for the coal fired boilers, which long ago were deactivated and removed. Today, the chimney is in need of some repair, and it’s also used by chimney swifts.

Chimney swifts are a bird species that have been in decline in North America, and each year during the summer months, hundreds have been using the chimney for roosting. Reported sightings of swifts around the museum go back to the 1970s. Swifts are in decline all over the US, including in Wisconsin, believed to be caused by habitat loss and insect declines. Swifts eat huge amounts of insects each day.