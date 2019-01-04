The monthly speaker program presented by the Vernon County Historical Society begins a new year, Tuesday, Jan. 8, with local author Larry Scheckel speaking about his new book "Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case." Scheckel did extensive research on the murder of a young woman in 1926 and the investigation that followed. The January program is scheduled for 1 p.m., instead of the usual evening time, at the Vernon County Museum in Viroqua. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Scheckel has spoken at the museum before about an earlier book "Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers." He is also an award-winning science teacher and has written other books such as "I've Always Wondered About That: 101 Questions and Answers About Science and Other Stuff."
