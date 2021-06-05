Vernon County Historical Society to host Cemetery Walk

The Vernon County Historical Society is teaming up with the Viroqua Community Theatre for the 2021 Cemetery Walk. This year’s walk will be held on Sunday, June 13, beginning at 2 p.m., at the Viroqua Cemetery located at the corner of East and Hickory streets. Tours will be offered on the hour at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Hidden Stories of Viroqua’s Diversity." Chinese laundrymen and African-American lamplighters broke racial barriers in Viroqua. Businesswomen and female candidates for office broke gender barriers. Jewish merchants from Eastern Europe broke religious barriers.

Costumed actors from the Viroqua Community Theatre will portray several of these people, some of whom now lie buried in the Viroqua Cemetery. Others are buried elsewhere, but the characters will be visiting old friends in the cemetery for the day.

Featured actors will include Patti De Mark-Knower portraying Elizabeth Rice, Brooks Ekern portraying Harry Levine, Elias Ellefson portraying the Rev. Nuzum talking about his friend Jefferson Craft, Cavan Fang portraying Yep Fook Loy, and Pam Kalinosky portraying Lillian Proctor.