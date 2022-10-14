Vernon County Historical Society to host country schoolhouse history tour

The Vernon County Historical Society is sponsoring a country schoolhouse history tour of eastern Vernon County Saturday, Oct. 22. Guides and maps of the tour will be available for purchase at the VCHS museum in Viroqua Oct. 20 and 21 from noon until 4 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the guides can be purchased at the Lawton Library in La Farge from 9 a.m. until noon.

This year’s country schoolhouse tour will begin in La Farge, where three former country schoolhouses that have been moved to La Farge can be seen. Then the tour heads out to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve where you can view a modern version (or two) of a country school used for the Kickapoo Valley Forest School. Stop at the KVR Visitor Center main desk for more information on touring the new model schools.

The tour continues up and down the hills and valleys of the Kickapoo Valley, where you can see the Middle Bear Creek, Maple Ridge, and North Bear Creek schools. Driving on, the tour views the White City, McKensie, and County Corners schools before moving over to Hillsboro. There, you can see visit the country schoolhouse built by the local historical society and used for a museum in the Albert Field Park (The museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.).

The Hillsdale, Dilly, and Valley schools can be seen as the tour returns to the Kickapoo Valley. The Jug Creek and Lower Weister school sites will be included on the tour, as will the schoolhouses at Dell and Sand Hill, before finishing at Rockton.

If you are interested in this year’s country schoolhouse tour, guides and maps for the route will be available at the Lawton Library meeting room in La Farge from 9 a.m. until noon on Oct. 22. For a suggested $10 donation to VCHS to help upgrade the heating system at the museum, you will receive the tour guide and a quiz to take while on the trip that day. You can turn in your quiz for fantastic prizes at the Rockton Bar from 2 until 5 p.m. that afternoon. Rockton is the last stop on the tour. The VCHS country schoolhouse books will also be on sale ($25) at the library and at Rockton and will be helpful for recognizing schools while on the tour.

Take an autumn tour through eastern Vernon County and connect with a time when country schoolhouses were everywhere. Drive through some local history.