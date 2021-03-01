 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County Holstein Association offering scholarships in 2021
0 comments

Vernon County Holstein Association offering scholarships in 2021

  • 0

The Vernon County Holstein Association will be awarding scholarships to selected individuals who are planning to enter post-secondary education. A student does not need to be going into an agriculture field to apply. All career fields will be considered.

Applications can be picked up at the Vernon County Extension Office in Viroqua or by emailing Ashley Olson at ashley.olson@wisc.edu. Please return completed application by noon Wednesday, March 31 to the Vernon County Extension Office or by email to ashley.olson@wisc.edu

For more information, email Ashley or call the Vernon County Extension Office at 637-5276.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes
News

Vernon County Museum Notes

One of Vernon County’s beautiful parks, Sidie Hollow Park began as part of a watershed program. Sidie Hollow lake was formed when a dam was co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News