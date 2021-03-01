Vernon County Holstein Association offering scholarships in 2021

The Vernon County Holstein Association will be awarding scholarships to selected individuals who are planning to enter post-secondary education. A student does not need to be going into an agriculture field to apply. All career fields will be considered.

Applications can be picked up at the Vernon County Extension Office in Viroqua or by emailing Ashley Olson at ashley.olson@wisc.edu. Please return completed application by noon Wednesday, March 31 to the Vernon County Extension Office or by email to ashley.olson@wisc.edu

For more information, email Ashley or call the Vernon County Extension Office at 637-5276.

