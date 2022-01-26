 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon County Holstein Association offers scholarships

  • 0

The Vernon County Holstein Association will be awarding scholarships to selected individuals who are planning to enter post-secondary education. A student does not need to be going into an agriculture field to apply. All career fields will be considered.

Applications can be picked up at the Vernon County Extension Office in Viroqua or by emailing Ashley Olson at ashley.olson@wisc.edu. Completed applications must be returned to the Vernon County Extension Office or by email to ashley.olson@wisc.edu by noon Monday, March 7.

For more information, email Ashley or call the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News