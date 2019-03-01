The 57th annual Vernon County Holstein Banquet was held at Borgen’s Cafe in Westby, Saturday, Feb. 16. Vernon County Holstein Board President Erik Swiggum welcomed all the Holstein enthusiasts to the banquet.
Following the supper, updates regarding upcoming Holstein events, including the National Holstein Convention which will be in Appleton June 24-27, were discussed by Paul Buhr and Kevin Larson. The junior activities report was given by Ty Harbaugh and Tommy Jones. The treasurer’s report was given by Anna Wendorf. Attendees were also updated on activities with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin by Kevin Walleser and upcoming UW-Extension programming by Ashley Olson.
The evening awards were then presented. The Friend of the Holstein Cow award was presented to Bryan Stremcha. The Cow of the Year award was presented to LIRR Farm of Viroqua for their cow LIRR Ernhart Oak Outcast. She is homozygous polled and her first lactation she scored VG 87 and produced 42,900 pound of milk at 365 DIM. Her second lactation she finished at 49,883 pounds of milk at 365 DIM. Junior Holstein awards included outstanding senior Holstein member presented to Ty Harbaugh and outstanding junior Holstein member presented to Jed Olson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.