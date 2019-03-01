Friend of the Holstein Cow

Bryan Stremcha is the recipient of the Friend of the Holstein Cow award presented by the Vernon County Holstein Board. Pictured are (from left) president Erik Swiggum, Stremcha and Vernon County Dairy Queen Amber Keenan.

 Contributed photo

The 57th annual Vernon County Holstein Banquet was held at Borgen’s Cafe in Westby, Saturday, Feb. 16. Vernon County Holstein Board President Erik Swiggum welcomed all the Holstein enthusiasts to the banquet.

Following the supper, updates regarding upcoming Holstein events, including the National Holstein Convention which will be in Appleton June 24-27, were discussed by Paul Buhr and Kevin Larson. The junior activities report was given by Ty Harbaugh and Tommy Jones. The treasurer’s report was given by Anna Wendorf. Attendees were also updated on activities with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin by Kevin Walleser and upcoming UW-Extension programming by Ashley Olson.

The evening awards were then presented. The Friend of the Holstein Cow award was presented to Bryan Stremcha. The Cow of the Year award was presented to LIRR Farm of Viroqua for their cow LIRR Ernhart Oak Outcast. She is homozygous polled and her first lactation she scored VG 87 and produced 42,900 pound of milk at 365 DIM. Her second lactation she finished at 49,883 pounds of milk at 365 DIM. Junior Holstein awards included outstanding senior Holstein member presented to Ty Harbaugh and outstanding junior Holstein member presented to Jed Olson.

Junior Holstein award recipients

Junior Holstein awards were presented at the 57th annual Vernon County Holstein Banquet, Saturday, Feb. 16. Pictured are (front) Jed Olson, outstanding junior Holstein member; (back) Ty Harbaugh, outstanding senior Holstein member; and Vernon County Dairy Queen Amber Keenan.

