Vernon County investigators arrest Onalaska man for felony theft from residents at assisted living facility

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports the arrest of a 29-year-old Onalaska man on multiple counts of felony theft from residents at an assisted living facility.

Justin Patrick Reilley of Onalaska was arrested on Feb. 21, following an extensive investigation. A search warrant was executed at Reilley’s residence and stolen financial items were recovered. Under Wisconsin statute 943.20 (3)(d)(6) theft is a class H felony.

During an interview with Vernon County investigators, Reilley admitted to taking financial items from residents at the assisted living facility. The theft of the financial information occurred while Reilley was employed as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the assisted living facility.

On Feb. 22, Reilley had a bond hearing through the Vernon County Circuit Court and was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0