Vernon County issues notification of low-risk COVID-19 exposure at Rivers End Bar in Ontario
The Vernon County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, Sept. 4, issued public notification regarding COVID-19 as they have not been able to identify all close contacts and members of the public that may have been exposed at Rivers End Bar in Ontario during the evening of Aug. 21, 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 25, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 29.

According to the notification, "Please note, unless you are contacted by the health department, there is no need to quarantine."

The notification states, "While we would consider this a low-risk exposures, if you were at the establishment during this date and time and would become symptomatic with one or more of the following symptoms within 14 days of your time at the facility (between now and Sept. 8 and 12) you should go in and get tested."

  • Fever greater than 100.4 F;
  • Cough;
  • Shortness of breath;
  • Sore throat;
  • Muscle aches;
  • Vomiting;
  • Diarrhea;
  • Chills;
  • Headache;
  • Abdominal pain;
  • New loss of sense of taste or smell.

Emergency Management reminds the public there is community spread in Vernon County, and remember to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wear a fabric face covering, stay at least 6 feet from others, and wash your hands frequently.

