The public is invited to the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department's Conservation Awards Banquet at the Viroqua High School cafeteria, Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.
The LWCD will be celebrating Conservation Farmer Marvin and Kris Amundson, Conservation Landowner Paul Hayes, and Conservation Teachers of the Year Julia Buckingham and Heidi Krattiger. The department and attendees will also be celebrating all the students who won the conservation poster, speaking and photo contests.
Those who attend the banquet will have an opportunity to hear what has been going on with conservation and all of the things going on with the county parks.
There will be food catered by Rockton Bar, door prizes, and raffle prizes including many local gift cards, grassfed beef meat bundle, many hand-carved items, Scrushers, and an autographed Green Bay Packer Football.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Contact Sarah McDowell at 608-637-5484 or smcdowell@vernoncounty.org. Tickets are $15 to cover the cost of the meal.
