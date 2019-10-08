The seventh season of "Wisconsin Life" on Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) offers plenty to get excited about. Host Angela Fitzgerald connects viewers with people whose passions, experiences and expertise celebrate the best of Wisconsin, introducing new stories from every corner of our state.
Vernon County land manager, Ben Robel, is featured in an all-new episode of "Wisconsin Life," 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 on WPT.
Robel didn’t want a real job after college, so, he bought two goats. Two goats led to 300 and now he rents out sheep and goats to people and organizations as low-tech vegetation management. The goats and sheep chew vegetation and are an environmentally friendly way of controlling invasive plant species.
This season sees Fitzgerald crossing the state to visit places including the Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station in Stratford and the Motorama Auto Museum in Aniwa. The rest of the Wisconsin Life team is just as well-traveled; as always, the program finds and introduces unique and inspiring Wisconsinites from all parts of the state and all walks of life.
Explore "Wisconsin Life" episodes and online exclusives at WisconsinLife.org.
"Wisconsin Life" is a partnership project of Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio. In addition to the television program, audio stories can be heard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. during "Morning Edition" on the NPR News and Classical Music Network. It also airs on The Ideas Network programs "Central Time" at 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and on "The Morning Show" Fridays at 6:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m.
Wisconsin Public Television is a place to grow through learning on WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.
