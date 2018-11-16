The Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Committee is allowing public gun deer hunting at the Vernon County Landfill.

Hunting will not be allowed during operating hours and will only be available to those who go to the landfill office and see Stacie Sanborn, administrator of Vernon SW/R, for a permit ahead of time. Permits will be available through next week and there are not a limited amount of permits.

“Two groups that have only gotten a permit so far” Sanborn said “(There are) 10 people that are permitted.”

Landfill hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The landfill is located at S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua, WI 54665.

