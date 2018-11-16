The Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Committee is allowing public gun deer hunting at the Vernon County Landfill.
Hunting will not be allowed during operating hours and will only be available to those who go to the landfill office and see Stacie Sanborn, administrator of Vernon SW/R, for a permit ahead of time. Permits will be available through next week and there are not a limited amount of permits.
“Two groups that have only gotten a permit so far” Sanborn said “(There are) 10 people that are permitted.”
Landfill hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The landfill is located at S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua, WI 54665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.