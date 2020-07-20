Vernon County launches campaign to be safer by wearing masks

Vernon County has launched Vernon County’s Covered, a positive marketing campaign to encourage the wearing of masks in public places.
Vernon County’s Covered features photos and stories on social media of community leaders, organizations, kids and residents choosing to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect themselves and their neighbors, keep local businesses open, and many other reasons.
The campaign launches as a growing chorus of local, state and national leaders, politicians of all parties, healthcare experts, and others call on citizens to wear masks as the most effective strategy to limit COVID-19 community spread.
Residents are urged to also continue to practice regular handwashing, practicing physical distancing of at least 6 feet whenever possible, cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, and strongly considering not attending or hosting larger gatherings, especially those held indoors.
Do you have Vernon County Covered and use social media? You can win a $25 gift certificate to a local Vernon County business of your choice.
Take a selfie, post it to your social media accounts along with your reason for wearing a mask, and add the hashtag #VernonCountysCovered. Visit https://www.facebook.com/vernoncountyscovered to see examples, and like and share widely. Vernon County staff will share your photos, and randomly select a winner each week.
If you do not have Facebook, you can send a picture directly to vernoncountyscovered@gmail.com
Vernon County’s Covered was created in collaboration with Vernon County’s Health Department, Emergency Management, Economic Development & Tourism, as well as local residents who are passionate and dedicated to response and recovery strategies of COVID-19.
Vernon County offices continue to plan for the safe, slow, and phased reopening of county facilities. Many departments continue to offer virtual or curbside services; visit their websites and Facebook pages for details.
Visit www.vernoncounty.org for regular updates on the county’s response to COVID-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!