Vernon County launches Microenterprise Business Grant Program

In response to economic hardships experienced by businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vernon County is launching the Microenterprise Grant Program. The goal is to keep businesses open and retain jobs.

The relief program is funded through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to Wisconsin Department of Administration, Division of Energy, Housing and Economic Resources.

Businesses who demonstrate a COVID-19 impact with five or fewer employees (including the owner) may be eligible for up to a $5,000 grant.

Eligible uses of funds include reimbursement for direct COVID-19 related costs such as PPE, extra cleaning supplies, marketing materials, advertising including website development, and equipment purchases. Other costs may include operating capital for staff salaries, leasing space, insurance, and/or utilities when business can demonstrate a negative financial impact due to COVID-19.

Terms, conditions and the online application can be found at: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/resources_and_community_development/micro-enterprise_business_assistance.php

Any questions, contact Karen Olson, program manager, at 608-637-5273.

