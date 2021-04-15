Vernon County Law Enforcement Association's Hunter Safety Rifle Match returns

The Vernon County Law Enforcement Association announces the return of their annual Hunter Safety Rifle Match. The event will be held Saturday, May 1, at the Westby Rod & Gun Club in Timber Coulee.

The year 2019 marked the association’s 50th annual event. The association saw close to 100 participants who took home trophies and prizes in 2019, but like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for the 51st annual event in 2020.

The VLCEA is excited to bring this event back for youth in 2021. To keep everybody safe, things are going to look a little different this year due to the ongoing issue with COVID- 19, but VLCEA assures participants there are still trophies and prizes to be won. The association has decided to extend the participation age from 15 to 16 to allow those who would have been 15 in 2020 to still participate. Food will not be served this year, and social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.

Check the VLCEA Facebook page for details on the event. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with shooting matches beginning at 8 a.m. VLCEA encourages any youth ages 10-16 who have completed their hunters safety and is a resident of Vernon County or has had hunters safety with a Vernon County instructor to join the event.

