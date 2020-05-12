Vernon County Law Enforcement memorial service goes virtual due to COVID-19

The annual Vernon County Law Enforcement memorial service was held virtually, Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The week of May 10-16 is National Police Week, according to a statement from Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears Annually, officers who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their communities are honored this week. More than 30 years ago, retired Sheriff Geoffrey Banta began holding local services not only to honor the fallen, but to thank all officers, in all of our communities, for facing every-day conflicts and dangers. This tradition continued under the leadership of Retired Sheriff Gene Cary and now current Sheriff Spears.
A virtual ceremony was held Tuesday at 10 a.m. via video. "We regret the community cannot attend, but we hope the video will cause you to pause, honor the memory of the fallen, and thank those who continue to serve during these challenging and uncertain times," Spears said
In the statement, Spears thanked all law enforcement, in all of our communities. Normally, each and every law enforcement agency throughout the county are represented at the annual service, as well as the formal Honor Guard. "We would also like to thank Lt. Jason Crume for planning and logistics throughout the years.":
Spears said Vernon Communications loaned the Sheriff's Office their video equipment, and Vernon Communications' video and digital media coordinator edited the video, "creating an excellent finished product."
The video will also air on Community Channel 14 starting May 13 at 10:30 a.m., and again May 15 at 5 p.m. The video is also available at this link: https://youtu.be/Tad_z6OsNqQ
