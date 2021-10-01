Vernon County Libraries, Driftless Writing Center bring author Victoria Houston to Westby

The Vernon County Libraries and the Driftless Writing Center have partnered to bring Wisconsin author, Victoria Houston to the Westby Area Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. No ticket is required for this free event, although organizers do ask that attendees wear a mask. Books will be available for purchase and autographing in the lobby following the talk.

You may be familiar with the Loon Lake Mystery Series by Victoria Houston... These books take place in a fictional small town in the Wisconsin Northwoods situated somewhere around Rhinelander. The protagonists are a likeable, no-nonsense, police chief who just happens to be a woman, and a retired dentist who acts as an unofficial deputy coroner. Murder and mayhem abound, mixed in with lots of fly fishing.

The author is a Wisconsin Northwoods native. As a result, her characters have the authentic northern Wisconsin “flavor." The characters are likeable, and the books are a quick and fun escape from reality.

For more information about this event, contact your local Vernon County library.

