Vernon County libraries, fair board team up for Read to Win program

The program provides area youth with the opportunity to earn prizes simply by reading books. Youth ages 0-17 may stop by the public libraries in Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley, La Farge, Readstown and Hillsboro beginning Monday, Aug. 15, to pick up a reading log. The reading log allows the participant to track their total reading time of three hours. Once complete, the log can be turned in at any of the public libraries. The participant will be able to choose from either a free entry pass into the fairgrounds or a ticket for one free ride at the Vernon County Fair. All program logs need to be turned in to a participating library by Saturday, Sept. 10. The Vernon County Fair will be held Sept. 14-18 in Viroqua.