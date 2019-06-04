A manure release that occurred in mid-May and reported by the Department of Natural Resources is having an impact on Otter Creek in Vernon County, near County Road D and Allen Road.
The release occurred at the Wild Rose Dairy and was the result of manure leaking from a hose that broke while transferring manure from a lagoon to a nearby field. The farmer worked with the DNR to implement control measures and clean up the spill. Investigation into the incident continues, and Otter Creek impacts include approximately 700 dead fish of varying species and size that have been collected from the stream.
