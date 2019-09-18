The booklet entitled “75th Retreat Fair – 75 Years of Hometown Pride,” published in 1994 is a great resource for the history of Retreat and the Retreat World’s Fair. In it we found the history of the general stores which once served the community. The first store was built in 1868. The second store was built on the west side of the village. It later featured a blacksmith shop and a garage. The third store, depicted in this photo, shows storeowner Wesley Bates around 1900. The store was built in 1898 by Andrew Ramsett for Wesley Bates and John L. Davis. Shortly after, the Woodmen Insurance Society added a hall above the store. Until about 1930, dances, annual meetings and oyster feeds were held in the hall. The Odd Fellows also used the space. Eventually, Bates sold out to Davis and he was the sole owner until the store was sold in 1908 to Ed Vig and Co., of which Melvin Steenberg was a member. Steenberg took over management and within a year purchased the store with two other men, Andrew J. Beat and R. W. Rogerson. For 17 years they ran the store together until Steenberg became sole owner. Steenberg, who was also a mortician, added a room on the back to sell furniture and coffins. He retired in 1945 and for a short time his daughter and son-in-law, Geraldine (Jerre) and Bill Lyngstad operated the store. It was owned briefly by Percy and Gertrude Bohland and in 1949 it was purchased by Wesley and Virginia Sturdevant and Virginia’s sister Olga and her husband Melvin Seymour. They owned the store until August 1980 when it was purchased by Mansel and Alice (Walleser) Koeller. Mansel and Alice both worked elsewhere to support their family and due to low patronage closed the store on April 1, 1988. For the first time in over 100 years there was no store in Retreat. The building was torn down in 1991.
One hundred years ago, the first Retreat World’s Fair was held in Retreat. The first fair was held on the grounds next to the present day Retreat Sportsmen’s Club. A bowery, or large wooden stage, was built for dancing. Exhibits included corn and canned goods. In 1928, a Community Hall was built and events and exhibits were held there. They included 4-H exhibits from Retreat and the surrounding area. On Sept. 27 and 28, a centennial celebration will be held with special events and exhibits at the Retreat Sportsmen’s Club, which was built in 2003 to replace the original Community Hall. Events include a trap shoot and tractor pull on Friday night, a horse show on Saturday and the famous two-way parade on Saturday at noon. Retreat is located 10 miles east of De Soto, just off Hwy. 82 on County Road N.
Among the exhibitors in the Sportsmen’s Club will be the Vernon County Historical Society with some period clothing on display. VCHS Board President Maynard Cox will be your host to fill you in on all the happenings at the Vernon County Museum in Viroqua and their other sites, the Sherry-Butt House on Main Street and old St. Mary’s Church and the Foreaker School on West Broadway.
Hope to see you there!
