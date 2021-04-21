Vernon County Museum Notes

This is National Volunteer Week, and we want to thank all of our volunteers for all that they do for the Vernon County Historical Society. The past year has been strange and difficult, but volunteers have helped us through it.
Many volunteers have continued working during the pandemic, doing research, helping in the office, serving on the Board, cleaning, producing the newsletter, bookkeeping, serving at grill-outs, maintaining the website, gardening, and so much more. We appreciate the efforts of all of our volunteers, both those who have been able to come in and those who have needed to stay away for a time.
As we slowly move back toward normality, our museum and historical society will continue to resume more activities, and we’ll have even more need for volunteers. If you are interested in keeping Vernon County history alive, contact Kristen or Carol at the museum at 637-7396, or email museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.
Earth Day is April 22. Can you learn about the environment at a history museum? Of course you can! Walk through the “Drops of Water” exhibit to explore issues of water throughout Vernon County’s history. Look at the flood files in our archives if you want to focus specifically on flooding. Learn more about the Civilian Conservation Corps and its activities in our region by studying documents, photos, and objects in our collections.
See the merchant’s baler in the general store exhibit for an early example of paper recycling. Study the La Farge dam project records in the archives to learn about the Kickapoo River watershed. Climb to the third floor of the museum to get a bird’s-eye view out the window of what may be the oldest gingko tree in Vernon County.
Explore the tobacco exhibits and the agriculture room to learn about farming in our area, including organic farming. And come to our grill-out at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua on Saturday, May 1, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., to find out (while you’re munching on a brat or hot dog) how chimney swifts use the museum’s chimney. Proceeds from the grill-out will help fund repairs to the chimney. Lots of ways to celebrate Earth Day!
Remember that the museum is now on its spring hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. You are also welcome to make an appointment, if these hours aren’t convenient for you – just contact us at the phone number or email address listed above.