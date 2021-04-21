Vernon County Museum Notes

This is National Volunteer Week, and we want to thank all of our volunteers for all that they do for the Vernon County Historical Society. The past year has been strange and difficult, but volunteers have helped us through it.

Many volunteers have continued working during the pandemic, doing research, helping in the office, serving on the Board, cleaning, producing the newsletter, bookkeeping, serving at grill-outs, maintaining the website, gardening, and so much more. We appreciate the efforts of all of our volunteers, both those who have been able to come in and those who have needed to stay away for a time.

As we slowly move back toward normality, our museum and historical society will continue to resume more activities, and we’ll have even more need for volunteers. If you are interested in keeping Vernon County history alive, contact Kristen or Carol at the museum at 637-7396, or email museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.