Thanks to all who attended the events of first Ridges & Rivers Book Festival! It was a great event and hopefully will happen again next year. The Vernon County History Center had nice attendance for the presentations by Norwegian professional genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad. A big thank-you to Kristina Reser-Jaynes for bringing her Waffle Wagon to the history center parking lot on the morning of April 29. Proceeds from her sales that day benefited the Vernon County Museum and History Center and the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival.

Liv Marit Haakenstad will be presenting a program at the Vernon County Museum and History Center’s monthly genealogy class on Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. She will speak about Norwegian probate index cards online, which often list family members. The program will be held in the center’s handicapped accessible meeting room. Vernon County Historical Society members may attend for free and there is a $5 fee for non-members. Liv is a well-known author, speaker and genealogist who has more than 40 years of experience with classic genealogy, heir research and forensic genealogy. She is a resident of Hamar, Norway, and offers lectures, workshops, seminars and tours that bring descendants to their family homesteads in Norway.

Be sure to stop by and talk to our volunteers at the Vernon County Historical Society table at Syttende Mai on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21. Westby will be celebrating the Seventeenth of May, the day in 1814 when the Norwegian constitution declared its independence from Swedish rule.

Other upcoming events include a grill-out fundraiser at Nelson Agri-Center on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling exhibit “We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin LGBTQ+ History Makers” will be on exhibit at the Vernon County History Center from June 5-July 1, with the exception of June 17 when it will be on display at the Viroqua Area Pride Festival. Company B, 2nd Wisconsin Civil War reenactors will present at the Historic Sherry-Butt House in Viroqua from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More about these events in later columns and on our Facebook page.

For any questions or for more information regarding any of these events, please contact the history center at 608-637-7396 or email us at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.