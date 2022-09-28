Vernon County Museum Notes

Have you ever seen the armillary sundial located along Hwy. 14 between Readstown and Viroqua? It is formed of two giant interlocking metal circles cut through by an arrow that used to point north. The word armillary means “resembling a bracelet or ring, consisting of rings or circles.”

A sundial is a way to tell time. Sundials were used long before watches were invented. If it’s a sunny day, then the arrow (technically called a gnomon) on a sundial casts a shadow. The shadow moves throughout the day, as the sun moves and the hours pass, and hits different hour-lines marked on the dial.

A sundial must be carefully placed so that it tells time accurately. But the armillary sundial on Hwy. 14 was pushed off its base in the flooding of September 2016 – 4,000 pounds of metal, moved aside by water – so it no longer functions properly.

Sundials are often used as decorations in gardens, and this particular armillary sundial was built at an arboretum, which is sort of a garden of trees. You can learn more on Tuesday, Oct. 4, when local historian Veronica Kleiber will tell the story of Royce and Fran Jones, who built the arboretum and sundial. Today the arboretum has become Second Nature at Reads Creek (formerly, Reads Creek Nursery).

The free public program will begin at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the museum. The current owners of the plant nursery, David and Jennifer Tubbin, will also be on hand to talk about the property. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Royce Jones was a scientist who worked on the Manhattan Project in 1943-45 and then at several other laboratories over 30 years. Fran worked at an ordinance plant during WWII, and later at a department store and an advertising company. The Joneses were living in Chicago when they bought a rural Readstown farm in 1969 for weekend retreats. They left city-life permanently and moved to the farm in 1973, and in 1977 they established their arboretum on part of the farm.

The sundial, believed to be the largest armillary sundial in the world, was built by Royce and Fran and friends in 1990 at the arboretum. The Joneses retired and moved into Viroqua in 1992, where they became active in many local organizations, including the Lions and the United Methodist Church. Fran died in 1994, and Royce in 2001.

Be sure to come to the program at the museum on Oct. 4 to learn more about this interesting local landmark and the people who created it.