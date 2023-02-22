Tobacco will be the subject of our next free public program. On Tuesday, March 7, regional historian Glenn Borreson will present a program about “The Norwegian Crop: Tobacco Raising in Wisconsin.” The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the museum.

Norwegian immigrants adopted the crop soon after arriving in Wisconsin, and made Vernon County a center of tobacco raising for many years. Glenn began researching his family history after retiring from his career as a Lutheran pastor, and today gives programs on different aspects of Norwegian-American heritage.

You can always learn more about tobacco raising in Vernon County by visiting the tobacco exhibit at the Vernon County Museum.

This permanent exhibit is located on the seconnd floor of the wheelchair-accessible building. “Rhythm of Rural Life: Tobacco Talk” explores the history of “tobacco culture” in Vernon County.

The exhibit covers the steps in growing tobacco, illustrated with historic and vintage photographs. It also looks at tobacco warehouses, with a focus on Martin Bekkedal of Westby and his many warehouses, and at tobacco cooperatives. Artifacts in the tobacco room include tobacco laths and a wooden spearhorse, and wooden boxes used to bale tobacco.

Vernon County’s Tobacco Expositions, held from 1954 to 1999, are also featured in the exhibit, and framed samples of winning tobacco from the Expos are on display. In the hallway outside the tobacco room is a related exhibit, “Tobacco – Vernon County’s Vanished Crop.” Here a long glass case holds smaller objects, including a cigar mold, a tuck cutter for cigars, and a plug cutter.

You can also learn more about tobacco in the archives, where we have multiple boxes devoted to the subject.

The “Tobacco A-Z” box begins with “cigar companies” and ends with “Vernon County Cooperative Tobacco Growers”. The box about tobacco warehouses covers warehouses around the county, and includes a file focused on women working in the warehouses. And the “Tobacco Planting” box features files on all the steps involved in raising tobacco. Several albums of Northern Wisconsin Tobacco Pool photographs are also available.

Visit the archives and the museum exhibits during regular winter hours of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Contact us at 608-637-7396 to set up an appointment.