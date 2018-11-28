The Vernon County Historical Society’s annual Candy Cane Tour of Homes will be held this coming Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1-5 p.m. The tour begins at the museum, where you can purchase tickets ($10 each), pick up a map of the tour route, and enjoy holiday treats and decorations. Then follow the map to visit two houses in the country, two houses in the city, and Creamery Creek Senior Living. Each stop on the tour will be marked by a large wooden candy cane, and each house or building will be decorated for Christmas.
The oldest house on this year’s tour will be 305 E. Jefferson St. in Viroqua. In 1907, Harlan Page Proctor designed and built the house for himself and his wife. The interior has Craftsman details such as dark woodwork and leaded-glass windows, and the exterior has Spanish Revival details, including a red tile roof, prominent arches, and stucco walls.
This was and still is one of the grandest homes in Viroqua. Who was the man who built such a magnificent house? H.P. Proctor was born in Vermont in 1843, and moved to Newton Valley in Vernon County with his parents and siblings during the Civil War. He served in the war and afterward settled in Viroqua and became a lawyer.
And a banker. And a district attorney. And the president of the Board of Education, the president of the public library, the treasurer of the Viroqua Cemetery Association, the president of the Village of Viroqua, a city alderman, the city attorney, and a Vernon County Board supervisor. He also founded Viroqua’s first telephone service. And built the First National Bank on Main Street. That’s the kind of person who built this kind of home more than a century ago.
In 1872, H.P. married Augusta Allen, and they moved into a house on the 300 block of E. Jefferson St. in Viroqua. They spent all their married life in that home until they moved across the street into a new house, the house at No. 305 that will be featured on this year’s tour. H.P. and Augusta enjoyed the rest of their long lives together in this new house. In 1922 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by throwing a party at their home with about 200 guests. Augusta died in 1930, and Harlan in 1931.
Join us at the tour of homes on Sunday to see this house and several others, and to get yourself in the holiday spirit!
