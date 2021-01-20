Vernon County Museum Notes

Inaugurations are on everyone’s mind these days. Over the years, several Vernon County people have traveled to Washington, D.C., for presidential inaugurations.
From the effects of Gen. Earl Rogers (1839-1914) of Viroqua, the museum has a “Program and Souvenir of the Inauguration of the Honorable William McKinley, President of the United States of America.” The inauguration took place on March 4, 1897. I don’t know for certain that Rogers attended, but it’s very possible. In addition to being a Civil War veteran, he had served as the Quartermaster General for the Wisconsin state troops during the 1880s, when his friend and fellow soldier Jeremiah Rusk was governor of Wisconsin, so he was well-connected.
Another Civil War veteran who was invited to a presidential inauguration was Col. C.E. Morley of Viroqua. Born in New York in 1843, he moved to Vernon County with his family in 1858. He served in many public offices in the county and the state including, like Rogers, on the military staff of Gov. Rusk. Later he spent some time in Washington, D.C., serving as bookkeeper to the Sergeant-at-Arms in the House of Representatives. Col. Morley was granted a permit to the inauguration of William Howard Taft, held on March 4, 1909.
Margaret Elizabeth Butt (1878-1967), the fifth and youngest child of Cyrus and Margaret Butt of Viroqua, attended the inauguration of President Herbert Hoover on March 4, 1929, and also enjoyed a celebratory luncheon at the White House. Beth graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1900, and married fellow student Allard Smith of Eau Claire in 1903. In 1914, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio. Allard was active in politics there, and was elected as a delegate to the 1928 Republican convention at which Hoover was nominated for the presidency.
You’ll notice that all three of these stories involve inaugurations in March, not in January like we are used to now. Here’s what the Library of Congress has to say about the date change: “The Constitution of the United States had established March 4 as Inauguration Day in order to allow enough time after Election Day for officials to gather election returns and for newly elected candidates to travel to the capital. With modern advances in communication and transportation, the lengthy transition period proved unnecessary and legislators pressed for change. The date was moved to January 20 with the passage of the Twentieth Amendment in 1933.”
Mary (Berry) Kuehn of Viroqua attended a presidential inauguration in January. She was born in 1910 in McGregor, Iowa, and worked as an X-ray technician at Madison General Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where she met Alvin Kuehn, an intern. They were married in 1930, and in 1931 they moved to Viroqua, where Dr. Kuehn opened his own medical practice.
Mary was the Chair of the Vernon County Democratic Party in the late 1950s and early 1960s. In 1959 she was in charge of arrangements for Sen. John F. Kennedy’s stop in Viroqua during his tour of western Wisconsin. After he was elected president in 1960, Mary traveled to Washington, D.C., for his inauguration on Jan. 20, 1961, and also attended the inaugural ball.
A ball – imagine. No balls this year. But there will be again in the future, and maybe Vernon County people will again be in attendance.