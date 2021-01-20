Vernon County Museum Notes

Inaugurations are on everyone’s mind these days. Over the years, several Vernon County people have traveled to Washington, D.C., for presidential inaugurations.

From the effects of Gen. Earl Rogers (1839-1914) of Viroqua, the museum has a “Program and Souvenir of the Inauguration of the Honorable William McKinley, President of the United States of America.” The inauguration took place on March 4, 1897. I don’t know for certain that Rogers attended, but it’s very possible. In addition to being a Civil War veteran, he had served as the Quartermaster General for the Wisconsin state troops during the 1880s, when his friend and fellow soldier Jeremiah Rusk was governor of Wisconsin, so he was well-connected.

Another Civil War veteran who was invited to a presidential inauguration was Col. C.E. Morley of Viroqua. Born in New York in 1843, he moved to Vernon County with his family in 1858. He served in many public offices in the county and the state including, like Rogers, on the military staff of Gov. Rusk. Later he spent some time in Washington, D.C., serving as bookkeeper to the Sergeant-at-Arms in the House of Representatives. Col. Morley was granted a permit to the inauguration of William Howard Taft, held on March 4, 1909.