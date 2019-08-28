Summer is coming to an end, and so are the museum’s summertime hours. Through the end of August, the museum will be open Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning Sept. 1, the museum will switch to its fall hours, which are Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m.
The museum will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday. The historic Sherry-Butt House closes after the Labor Day weekend, but tours are still offered by appointment through the fall. Call the museum at 637-7396 if you’d like to schedule a tour of this gracious old home. Next year the Sherry-Butt House will turn 150, so look for special events in 2020 as we celebrate this birthday in style!
“Giant steps on the moon” will be the subject of the first free public program of our fall season. John Heasley of Driftless Stargazing will help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
This program will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at the museum. (Note the change in date from our usual time.) Heasley will share the story of the Apollo 11 spacecraft and its successful journey to the moon and back in 1969. As part of that journey, two American astronauts walked on the moon on July 20, 1969, the first humans ever to do so.
John is an experienced stargazer and an astronomy educator. He manages the Driftless Stargazing Facebook page, writes the “Driftless Dark Skies” column for the Voice of the River Valley magazine, and gives astronomy talks all around the region.
Programs are held in our handicapped-accessible conference room. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served afterward.
