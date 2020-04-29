Vernon County Museum Notes

We hope everyone is staying safe during this unprecedented time. We continue to work mainly from home and look forward to seeing all of our wonderful volunteers again. It will be great to get back to our normal activities.
We continue to work on new exhibits for our visitors to enjoy. Soon to be completed is an exhibit called “Women in the Military.” Vernon County has its share of women who served in many capacities in various branches of the military. This exhibit will feature five outstanding women: Edna (Erickson) Partridge, Catherine “Kit” (Florence) Moorehead, Cyndy Hubbard, Paula Thorson and Emily Yttri.
Edna, who was born in La Crosse, was raised in the town of Wheatland. She married Charles Partridge who was a member of the National Guard. She was widowed in 1938 at age 34 with two young sons. She became a teacher and in 1945, at age 41 joined the Women’s Army Corps.
Kit Moorehead, a 1972 Viroqua High School graduate, joined the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) while attending college at UW-Stevens Point. She retired as a major in 1997.
We will also feature Cyndy Hubbard of Viroqua who was one of the first two women to be accepted into the Air Force pilot training program in 1979. While in the military she flew the T-43, C-5, C-5A and C5-B. After leaving the service she flew for FedEx as a flight engineer and later co-pilot. Cyndy has now retired to Viroqua and recently donated her uniforms, flight helmet and in addition, photos. Her flight suit will be on exhibit.
Paula Thorson, a 1988 Viroqua High School graduate and daughter of local businessman Thor Thorson, was accepted to the United States Air Force Academy in 1990, first attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, for the 1988-1989 school year. An excellent student and athlete, she graduated in 1994 with a degree in civil engineering and a minor in Japanese. She remained on active duty until 2000.
Last but not least, we will feature Emily Yttri, also a Viroqua High School graduate from 2001. In 2000, she enlisted as a private in the Wisconsin National Guard with the 107th Maintenance Company of Viroqua and Sparta. Choosing the Guard for her career, she has held numerous National Guard positions and currently serves as the Incentives Officer in the Wisconsin National Guard Education Office.
If you need to reach us, please call 608-637-7396 or email us at: museum@vernoncountyhistory.org. Of course, you can also send us mail at P.O. Box 444, Viroqua, WI 54665-0444.
