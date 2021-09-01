Vernon County Museum Notes

The year is 1846. Vernon County is undeveloped with fertile land for sale – 40 acres for $1.25 per acre. Along comes Moses Decker, age 58, from Mercer Co., IL and two of his sons, Solomon, age 22 and Louis “Reasoner”, age 16. He laid claim to 160 acres in what we now call Viroqua. Forty of those acres were deeded to the county (then a much larger Crawford County) which became the village of “Deckerville.” Decker returned to Illinois in 1847 for the rest of his family, his wife Mary Elizabeth and six more of their 14 children. They built a home and in 1850, the first structure used as a community building – courthouse, meeting place and school, located on the corner of North Main and West Decker.
Moses Decker was born in 1788 in Orange County, NY. When he was a boy, his family moved to Muskingum County, OH. Here he grew to manhood and married Mary Elizabeth Reasoner, born in Westmoreland County, PA in 1794. Thirteen of their 14 children were born in Ohio. In 1836, when their son Moses was an infant, the family moved to Suez township, Mercer County, IL. The two oldest, Joseph and Henry remained in Ohio and their second oldest daughter Lucinda, had already passed away.
Viroqua grew with the addition of the Dunlap, Wisel and Terhune families, arriving from 1849-51. On May 19, 1851, the county of Bad Axe was officially created from Crawford County. Viroqua was named the county seat and the first County Board meeting was held in November 1851. By 1853, the county consisted of only four townships, Bergen, Jefferson, Bad Axe and Kickapoo. Deckerville was later named “Farwell” after the second governor of Wisconsin and in May 1854 it was officially changed to “Viroqua.”
Where the name Viroqua came from is a mystery but one theory is that it came from the name of the steamboat “Viroqua” which carried freight and passengers on the Muskingum River between 1850-52. Many early settlers came from this area of Ohio. The most popular theory is that the daughter of one of Viroqua’s early settlers, Thomas J. De Freese, suggested the name, a character in a book called “Viroqua; or The Flower of the Ottawas, a Tale of the West,” published in 1848. In the book, Viroqua is the daughter of the chief of the Ottawa tribe in love with an English officer. There is no concrete evidence, however, that the name Viroqua is an Indian name. It is believed that the name in the above book was fictionalized.
The first Decker death in Viroqua was that of their grandson, Benjamin L. Rice, on Jan. 16, 1852. Ben, the son of Sarah A. (Decker) and Hiram G. Rice, was the first burial in the Pioneer Cemetery on North Rock Street, deeded to Viroqua by Moses Decker. Moses Jr., died in 1853 at age 18. Elizabeth Decker passed away on Jan. 3, 1859 at age 64. She was a respected woman of faith and lauded for her pioneer spirit. Not long after Elizabeth’s death, on June 14, 1859, Moses married Mrs. Hannah Goode of Bloomingdale. Moses Decker died at age 72 on Aug. 4, 1860. He is buried next to his first wife and son in the Pioneer Cemetery. We will explore the histories of other early settlers of the city in later columns.
