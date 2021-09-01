Vernon County Museum Notes

Where the name Viroqua came from is a mystery but one theory is that it came from the name of the steamboat “Viroqua” which carried freight and passengers on the Muskingum River between 1850-52. Many early settlers came from this area of Ohio. The most popular theory is that the daughter of one of Viroqua’s early settlers, Thomas J. De Freese, suggested the name, a character in a book called “Viroqua; or The Flower of the Ottawas, a Tale of the West,” published in 1848. In the book, Viroqua is the daughter of the chief of the Ottawa tribe in love with an English officer. There is no concrete evidence, however, that the name Viroqua is an Indian name. It is believed that the name in the above book was fictionalized.

The first Decker death in Viroqua was that of their grandson, Benjamin L. Rice, on Jan. 16, 1852. Ben, the son of Sarah A. (Decker) and Hiram G. Rice, was the first burial in the Pioneer Cemetery on North Rock Street, deeded to Viroqua by Moses Decker. Moses Jr., died in 1853 at age 18. Elizabeth Decker passed away on Jan. 3, 1859 at age 64. She was a respected woman of faith and lauded for her pioneer spirit. Not long after Elizabeth’s death, on June 14, 1859, Moses married Mrs. Hannah Goode of Bloomingdale. Moses Decker died at age 72 on Aug. 4, 1860. He is buried next to his first wife and son in the Pioneer Cemetery. We will explore the histories of other early settlers of the city in later columns.

We were sorry to postpone the annual Pork Chop Dinner scheduled for Aug. 27 due to inclement weather and we hope it did not inconvenience anyone. A new date has been chosen, Sept. 25. Look for details in a later column, on our Facebook page or on our website: vernoncountyhistory.org.

