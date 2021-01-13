Vernon County Museum Notes

This pandemic is going on and on, making life hard in all sorts of ways. We look to past epidemics to try to understand what is happening to us, and to try to predict what will happen next, but there are other histories that might help us too. With the World War I centennial so recently behind us, and those stories still fresh in our minds, I think about Vernon County’s World War I homefront experience to try to make sense of our present reality.
The biggest similarity between then and now, in my opinion, is that people don’t know when the situation will end. People didn’t know when the war would end then, and we don’t know when the pandemic will end now. History books tell us when the war ended, but that’s all hindsight – the people living through it at the time could only wonder, and worry, and hope, same as we do now.
We also didn’t know that the problem was coming here – it started far away, affecting people we mostly didn’t know, but now it affects us too. This was true with the war, which started in Europe in 1914 and didn’t officially involve the U.S. until 1917, and it’s been true with this pandemic, although on a much shorter time scale.
During World War I, there were posters and signs everywhere with public messages, encouraging people to buy government bonds, help the Red Cross, not waste food. And today there are posters and signs, radio and TV announcements, social media posts, all reminding us to wear masks, wash our hands, stay 6 feet apart. People are desperate for the latest news on the subject, even though the news is often bad, and there’s a lot of misinformation, too, with false rumors spreading. It was the same during World War I, although there were fewer ways to get news then, and the information, or misinformation, traveled more slowly.
Some people are on the “front lines”: soldiers on the battlefield in World War I, essential workers now. Others are at home, tending big gardens both then and now because of food insecurity, and making stuff. During the war people made clothing for the soldiers and refugees, such as warm socks and hospital pajamas. Today people are making masks.
The war affected many aspects of everyday life, and the pandemic does too, with curtailed travel, shortages of some goods and services, holiday plans changed or canceled. A U.S. presidential election took place during World War I, and of course we have just had another election. Civil rights issues came up then and now, with unrest and demonstrations and protests about women’s suffrage during the war, and about racism today. German Americans were scapegoated during the war, and some Asian Americans are now. And, while many people supported the war, others didn’t, just as today some people support the fight against the virus, while others question it.
Worst of all is that lots of people die hard deaths, both during World War I on and off the battlefield, and now, in sickbeds everywhere. But there were signs of hope during the war too, when a battle was won or an enemy capitulated, or a beloved soldier was found alive. And there are signs of hope now, when the virus cases go down and the vaccination rates go up, and the sick recover.
What’s the biggest lesson for our times that we can learn from World War I? That it ended. The war ended, and those who survived picked up the pieces and made new lives. For a lot of people, life after the war was very different from before, in ways both good and bad. This pandemic will also end, and history books will someday tell the story.