Vernon County Museum Notes

This pandemic is going on and on, making life hard in all sorts of ways. We look to past epidemics to try to understand what is happening to us, and to try to predict what will happen next, but there are other histories that might help us too. With the World War I centennial so recently behind us, and those stories still fresh in our minds, I think about Vernon County’s World War I homefront experience to try to make sense of our present reality.

The biggest similarity between then and now, in my opinion, is that people don’t know when the situation will end. People didn’t know when the war would end then, and we don’t know when the pandemic will end now. History books tell us when the war ended, but that’s all hindsight – the people living through it at the time could only wonder, and worry, and hope, same as we do now.

We also didn’t know that the problem was coming here – it started far away, affecting people we mostly didn’t know, but now it affects us too. This was true with the war, which started in Europe in 1914 and didn’t officially involve the U.S. until 1917, and it’s been true with this pandemic, although on a much shorter time scale.