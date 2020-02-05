Vernon County Museum Notes

Regional author Gary Jones will talk about his new book at the Vernon County Historical Society’s next program, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at the museum. The book is a memoir called "Ridge Stories: Herding Hens, Powdering Pigs, and Other Recollections from a Boyhood in the Driftless."
Jones grew up in the 1940s and ‘50s on a farm in Richland County near the village of Rockbridge, just south of Vernon County. He writes of topics familiar to many older residents, such as country schools and country churches, haying and milking and threshing, party line phone calls and Saturday night baths.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free public program. A short business meeting will be held before the featured speaker’s presentation, for VCHS members to approve the 2020 budget. Refreshments will be served after the program.
The first genealogy class session of 2020 will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at the museum. The class will watch a 2010 film called "Yohan, the Child Wanderer." The film is about the 19th-century practice of child labor on farms in Norway. For about 100 years, approximately 1820 to 1920, many poor families in southern Norway would send some of their children to work on wealthier farms, where they would receive food and board in exchange for hard labor. The labor included herding animals, picking rocks, and chopping wood.
These children were called "barnevandrerer," or child wanderers. Many of these children immigrated to North America as soon as they could, to escape the harshness of daily life in Norway. The film "Yohan, the Child Wanderer" is fictional but based on real lives. It was filmed in both Norwegian and English, and the class will watch the English version.
Everyone is welcome to attend this class and watch the movie, to better understand some of the reasons for Norwegian immigration to this country. Vernon County Historical Society members attend genealogy classes for free, and nonmembers are asked to pay $5 per session. Classes are held in the handicapped-accessible conference room.