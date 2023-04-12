Are you planning a wedding this summer? Looking for a small historic venue? The former St. Mary’s Church at 606 W. Broadway in Viroqua is available for rent for weddings and other events. The church was built in 1907, and seats about 100. It has a large green lawn outside and beautiful stained glass windows inside. Contact the Vernon County Historical Society at 608-637-7396 or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org to learn more about renting this space.

Next week, April 16-22, is National Volunteer Week. Volunteers are involved in almost every aspect of life at the Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS), and we are grateful for all that they do. We will be hosting an open house on Wednesday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., to thank all of our volunteers. Please join us for treats that afternoon.

The month of April will close out with the first ever Ridges & Rivers Book Festival in downtown Viroqua, beginning Friday, April 28, and ending Sunday, April 30. On Saturday, April 29, stop by the museum parking lot to get a good start to your day with Norwegian-style waffles from the waffle wagon. Food will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The little heart-shaped waffles come with a variety of toppings, and cost between $3 and $5.

Free research and writing workshops will be held at the museum throughout the day, with different talks at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m. The Vernon County Historical Society will also be selling history books at the public library’s book fair and at the museum.

The month of May will begin with several history events. Our next free public program will be on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m., at the museum. Wisconsin author and historian Patrick Jung will give a presentation about the end of the 1832 Black Hawk War. The war came to a violent conclusion near the mouth of the Bad Axe River here in Vernon County, and Dr. Jung will talk about this pivotal moment in our region’s history.

On Saturday, May 6, the Iowa-based Bus-eum will stop at the museum from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This retrofitted school bus contains two exhibits, one on the inside of the bus and one on the outside, both tackling difficult subjects. The interior exhibit focuses on life in the upper Midwest between the two world wars, including the influenza epidemic, Prohibition, anti-immigration sentiments, and the rise of the KKK.

The exterior exhibit is about our changing climate, and how people can work together to improve the environment all over the world. A climate talk will be given at 10 a.m., and a history talk at 11:30, both inside the museum. This event is co-sponsored by the Vernon County Historical Society and the McIntosh Memorial Library.

That same day, May 6, will be our first grill-out of the season at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua. The VCHS will be serving hot dogs and bratwurst from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will help us to preserve and promote our shared local history.