Last week we began to examine Dr. C.V. Porter’s stone marker entitled “Site of Red Bird’s Village,” located along the Mississippi River on Hwy. 35 in Vernon County. Various sources in the museum’s collection lead me to think that the Ho-Chunk man named Red Bird did not actually live in a village at this spot where the Bad Axe River empties into the Mississippi, but that he did live in the region.
Porter calls what happened at this site the “First Battle of the Bad Ax” – and that’s what’s written next on the stone after the date of June 1827. This wording is taken straight from the Crawford and Vernon County history books of 1884, which contain many identical passages. Note that a second “battle” took place in the same area at the end of the Black Hawk War of 1832, although it’s now better described as a “massacre.” Most of Porter’s other stone markers commemorate the Black Hawk War.
This marker goes on to say that the battle “was fought opposite [of this spot] between 37 Winnebagos on Minnesota and Wisconsin islands and crew of keel boat O.H. Perry grounded on sandbar. Fatalities: 4 whites, 7 Indians.” At last we have something that all sources agree on, more or less. In late June of 1827, there was a skirmish at the mouth of the Bad Axe River between Ho Chunk warriors on land and the crew of a boat traveling south from Fort Snelling to Fort Crawford, and several people on both sides died.
William Snelling, who lived in the region at that time and was intimately familiar with these events, wrote that the boat crew was actually multi-racial. His account states that one of the “white” fatalities was a black man named Peter, and another was a bi-racial French/Indian man named Beauchamp.
The marker concludes with the words, “The same day [June 28, 1827], Red Bird killed Lip Cap and Gagnier at Prairie du Chien. He died in prison there.” Again sources basically agree on this statement, that Red Bird and a couple of Ho Chunk companions killed two men named Registre Gagnier and Solomon Lip Cap near Prairie du Chien in late June of 1827, although most likely not on the same day as the boat incident. These murders were probably in retribution for the rumored murders of two Ho-Chunk men. The killing of Gagnier and Lip Cap is sometimes called the “Red Bird Incident.”
Various sources also agree that Red Bird died in prison at Prairie du Chien. He surrendered to federal authorities at the place now called Portage, and was taken to Fort Crawford. There he died, probably of disease, before his case came to trial. The Wisconsin Historical Society gives his death date as Feb. 17, 1828, when he was about age 40.
The First Battle of the Bad Ax and the Red Bird Incident were both events in the “Winnebago War” of 1827, which wasn’t really a war but a short series of deadly skirmishes between the native Ho Chunk and the rapidly increasing population of settlers backed up by the U.S. army.
It would have been simpler for me to just accept the wording on the Red Bird stone marker, rather than wade through and compare multiple sources of historic information. (And there are no doubt more sources we could look at – I used only what is readily available here at the museum.) But we always have to think critically, even when something is literally written in stone. And we have to accept the uncertainty of not knowing exactly what happened long ago.
