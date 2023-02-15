Presidents Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 20. Over the years, several U.S. presidents and future presidents have passed through Vernon County.

Some of you might remember when Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts came through the area while he was running for president in 1959 and 1960. Sen. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline Bouvier, toured Wisconsin in late September of 1959. They came to Viroqua on Sept. 25 to speak at the Oriole Café. The Oriole was located on Main Street and later became the Viking Inn Supper Club; today the building is home to the Pacifico restaurant.

At the Oriole, Kennedy spoke about soil conservation in Vernon County, and “the shortcomings of the Eisenhower-Benson farm program.” He also was given a sample of Vernon County tobacco. J.F.K. came back through Vernon County six months later, in March of 1960, speaking at Hillsboro High School on March 25. Many Catholics lived in the Hillsboro area, and that was an important constituency for him. Kennedy went on to win the presidency in November of that year, becoming the first Catholic to serve as U.S. president.

More of you are likely to remember when Democratic presidential nominee Bill Clinton came through Rising Sun, a tiny village located just over the county line into Crawford County, in August of 1992. The Clinton/Gore campaign bus was traveling from Prairie du Chien to La Crosse, and people gathered along the route in Rising Sun, hoping for a glimpse of a possible future president. He arrived shortly after midnight to greet a crowd that had been waiting for hours.

Twelve years later, also on a route from Prairie du Chien to La Crosse, President George W. Bush stopped briefly in Viroqua. He was campaigning for his second term when the campaign bus came through in May of 2004. The bus stopped at Culver’s Frozen Custard on Main Street, and the president went inside for a vanilla cone.

Bush came through Vernon County again just before Election Day in November of that same year, traveling from Onalaska to Richland Center. This time he did not stop, just waving to supporters in Westby and Viroqua as the bus rolled by.

Do you have any stories of meeting a U.S. president in Vernon County?