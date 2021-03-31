Vernon County Museum Notes

Spring is here, and the museum is moving to its spring hours. During April and May, the museum will be open to the public Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. If you can only visit in the morning, or evening, or on the weekend, then contact us to make an appointment – we are happy to accommodate you. Spring hours begin on Thursday, April 1.

New exhibits are popping up like spring flowers here at the museum. On the second floor, two cases are now filled with Viroqua memorabilia and Vernon County souvenirs from the Burdette Erickson collection. Burdette was born in rural Viroqua, graduated from Viroqua High School in 1956, and graduated from the Vernon County Teachers College in 1958. He taught history in Milton for 37 years, and today lives in Janesville. He has been collecting historical objects from Vernon County for many years, and donated his collection to our museum last year.

In the military display area on third floor is a new exhibit about the Black Hawk War. Makataimeshekiakiak, or “Black Hawk,” was a military leader of the Rock River band of Sauk Indians, who lived in the village of Saukenuk on Rock Island, Illinois. The Black Hawk War of 1832, which ended here in what we now call Vernon County, was fought over this village. Learn more about Black Hawk, the conflict, and how the war still affects us today in the new exhibit.