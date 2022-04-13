Vernon County Museum Notes

The Wisconsin Historical Society has created a traveling exhibit about water called “Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin,” and the exhibit will soon be traveling to Viroqua! It will be on display at the Vernon County Museum from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 27, in the museum’s first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room.

The exhibit consists of 16 panels of text and photographs. The panels cover topics as varied as glaciers, wetlands, Native canoes, the fur trade, dams, pollution, drinking water, and mussels.

Stories and pictures focus on themes including water research and waterways. Each panel presents one surprising fact, like “Wisconsin’s population grew from 11,000 in 1836 to one million by 1870!,” and one thought-provoking question, like “What changes can restore and protect Wisconsin’s waterways?”.

The Wisconsin Historical Society has provided a wealth of curriculum materials related to this exhibit, available online for teachers. Subjects include earth science, biology, history, geography, engineering, art, geometry, and English, for grades 4-12.

Contact the Vernon County Museum at 608-637-7396 or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org if you’d like more information and if you want to schedule a time to bring your class or other group to see this exhibit during May.

Our museum’s own Vernon County water exhibit, “Drops of Water,” continues to be on display. This exhibit begins on the first floor and then spreads throughout the building, with water stories popping up in many exhibit areas. For the month of May, it will also flow into the conference room to complement the “Great Lakes Small Streams” exhibit.

We will celebrate the arrival of the traveling display with an exhibit opening party on Tuesday, May 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the museum. Refreshments will be offered, and all of the exhibit halls will be open. Be sure to take advantage of these special hours to tour the museum.

For the rest of the month of May, the “Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin” exhibit will be open during the museum’s regular public hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. This special exhibit closes on May 27 and will then travel on to a new destination.

