Vernon County Museum Notes

In celebration of the 150th birthday of the Sherry-Butt House, we are featuring brief biographies of the people who lived in the home over the years. The house is located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, and is owned and operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society.
This week we feature the biography of another member of the Butt family, William. William, known as “Tom," was born the same year that the Butt family home was built, in 1870.
William Edward Butt was born in Viroqua on March 28, 1870 to Cyrus and Margaret (McAuley) Butt. After graduating from Viroqua High School in 1888, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, entering into the Agricultural Course. In 1891 he was licensed to teach in Crawford County schools but it is unknown when and if he actually taught. His career goal changed again and in 1895, he graduated from the Chicago Homeopathic Medical College. He practiced in Fox Lake, Wisconsin from 1896 to 1898.
In 1898 he returned to Viroqua where he continued to practice medicine. Tom married Nellie Wagner, daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Reine) Wagner, on May 28, 1900. She was born May 25, 1874 in the town of Hillsboro, Wisconsin. Nellie and Tom are found on the June 5, 1900 census living in a hotel in La Farge; Tom is listed as a physician.
During the years 1903-1905, he took classes through the Chicago Correspondence School of Law. In 1908, he ran as a Reform candidate for State Assembly but lost to David F. Mains by 2,394 votes.
By 1910, Nellie and Tom were living with his parents and sister Esther along with their son, Cyrus M. Butt III. Cy the third was born Oct. 16, 1909. In 1911, they built a home right nearby, at 725 N. Main St., Viroqua. Tom continued to work as a physician while Nellie raised their son and became involved in various local organizations and her church. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. Nellie did needlework and painted and also enjoyed cooking and gardening.
In April 1920, Star Theatre manager Ben Brown offered anyone $10 to sleep in the cemetery to help promote “The Greatest Question," a film about spirituality being shown at the theater. Tom decided to take the challenge and made it through the night, later relaying his experience to theater-goers during the showing of the film.
William Edward “Tom” Butt passed away on Nov. 20, 1946. Funeral services were held at the Church of Christ and he was interred in the Viroqua Cemetery in the Butt plot. Nellie Butt died 20 years later at the age of 91 on Jan. 12, 1966. She is buried in Mount Vernon Cemetery in the Wagner family plot.
Learn more about Tom Butt and all the other past residents of this gracious historic home by visiting the site for a tour.
