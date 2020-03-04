Vernon County Museum Notes

Happy St. David’s Day! St. David is the patron saint of Wales, and all things Welsh are celebrated on his day, March 1 (just like St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, is a day to celebrate Irishness). Vernon County has a few connections to Wales. A former Lord Mayor of Cardiff, the capital city of Wales, visited Viroqua several times in the early 1900s. His name was William Roberts, and he came to Viroqua to visit Elizabeth (Deere) Williams.
Elizabeth Deere was born in South Wales in 1839, as was her future husband, Benjamin Williams. They married in Wales and then emigrated to the U.S. around 1866, just after our Civil War – immigration into the U.S. dropped dramatically during the war.
The Williams family settled first in De Soto and later in Viroqua. Ben and Elizabeth had no children of their own, but apparently Elizabeth helped to raise William Roberts. This must have been in the late 1850s and early 1860s, when they all still lived in Wales.
Roberts grew up to become a businessman, running a tram car factory in Wales. For many years he served as an alderman in Cardiff, and he also served as Cardiff’s mayor from 1917 to 1918, during World War I. His trips to Viroqua, to visit his old friends the Williamses, were noted in local newspapers.
The next meeting of the genealogy class will be Thursday, March 12, at 10AM, at the museum. Norwegian-American genealogists Blaine Hedberg and Liv Marit Haakenstad will talk to the class about how to use bygde books. These are Norwegian local history books, written in Norwegian about small localities in Norway. They often contain genealogical information. The museum has several volumes of bygde books available for use in our research room.
New students are always welcome at the classes. Vernon County Historical Society members attend for free, and non-members are asked to pay $5 per session. Classes are held in the museum’s handicapped-accessible first-floor conference room.
March is Women’s History Month. The year 2020 is a significant year for women’s history in the U.S., as we are commemorating100 years since most women in our country got the right to vote. The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women’s suffrage, took effect on Aug. 26, 1920. We are looking for stories of Vernon County people who participated in the struggle both for and against this amendment. Contact the museum if you have a local story about women’s suffrage.