October is American Archives month, when we celebrate all the history that has been saved in archives across the country. The museum has an archives, and in it we save pieces of history from every part of Vernon County. Photographs, record books, diaries, oral histories, and newspaper clippings, plus many other items, can all be found in the archives. You are welcome to come use this archival material whenever the museum is open. During the month of October, public hours are Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m.
Doll lovers will want to note that the museum’s doll exhibit has just been completely re-done. Dolls that have been on exhibit for several years are now resting in storage, and dolls that were in storage have come out to play, or at least to sit in the exhibit. Antique and vintage paper dolls, porcelain head dolls, doll-sized household items, and more can be seen on display. A special feature is a group of dolls from all over the world collected by Amanda Johnson Schatzke.
Here’s a date to save: The Vernon County Historical Society’s annual banquet will be held this year on Sunday, Nov. 17. We’ll gather at noon, and the meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. The event will be held at the American Legion in Viroqua. More details next week.
One reason the banquet will be held at the American Legion is to celebrate its centennial. The nationwide military veterans’ organization was founded in 1919 by returning World War I service men. Local posts soon sprang up across the country, and across Vernon County.
One of our chief sources of information about the history of the American Legion in Vernon County is the book, “Vernon County War History,” which was compiled by members of the Viroqua American Legion in 1926. We have several copies of this book in our archives.
From it we learn that the American Legion posts in Viroqua and Hillsboro were both formed in 1919, shortly after the national organization was formed. Posts in Chaseburg and Westby were organized in 1920, and posts in La Farge, Stoddard, Coon Valley, and Ontario were organized in 1921. Genoa organized a post in 1926. We’ll look more closely at the history of local Legion posts in coming weeks.
