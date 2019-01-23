The Civil War will be the subject of our next free monthly public program. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, author Eric Schlehlein will present a program called, “Forged in Blood: How the Iron Brigade Earned its Metallic Moniker." The “Iron Brigade” was a nickname for a U.S. military unit composed mainly of Wisconsin soldiers during the Civil War. This program will begin at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Vernon County Museum.
Schlehlein has written two novels centered on the Civil War, so he has done a lot of research on the subject, and specifically on the Iron Brigade. The Iron Brigade fought in many major battles during the Civil War, including Gettysburg. Company I of the 6th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment was a part of the Iron Brigade, and this company was comprised almost entirely of Vernon County men, plus a few men from nearby counties.
Learn more about what the Iron Brigade accomplished during the Civil War at our Feb. 5 program. The evening will also include a brief presentation of the Vernon County Historical Society’s 2019 budget. VCHS members will then vote on the budget.
Not yet a member? Well, now is a great time to join. Membership dues are due in January of each year. A one-year membership for an individual is $20, with slightly higher rates for families and businesses. Membership in the Vernon County Historical Society includes a subscription to the quarterly newsletter, free admission to the museum, and the right to vote on society matters. Join by contacting the museum or by going to our website, vernoncountyhistory.org.
The museum is located inside the former Vernon County Normal School building, which turns 100 this year. Normal School classes began in the new building in the fall of 1919. We are currently making plans to celebrate this centennial occasion. Do you have a connection to the Normal School? Would you like to be a part of the festivities? Please contact the museum if you would like to be on the planning committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.