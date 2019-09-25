Autumn means falling leaves, and some of the prettiest are the golden fans that fall from the ginkgo tree. The Vernon County Museum has a large old ginkgo tree on its north side. Many people have said that it is the oldest ginkgo in the county, but we don’t yet have proof of that. Photographs of the building from 100 years ago, when the building was first constructed as a Normal School, show us that the ginkgo had not yet been planted then.
Another famous, or in this case infamous, tree in this area long ago was “The Fatal Oak." A ballad by this name was written in 1870 by Abbie J. Payne. The story is that five men from the La Farge area traveled south down the Kickapoo River on a raft in September of 1870. They stopped for the night under an oak tree, probably in southern Crawford County, tying the raft to the tree and then falling asleep on the raft. In the early morning the oak tree suddenly crashed into the river, its roots having been long exposed by the swift current. Two of the men escaped but the other three died “beneath the fatal oak."
One kind of tree that I occasionally hear about in Vernon County is trail marker trees. These trees are living signposts, most formed at least 175 years ago by American Indians. A sapling would be tied downwards to create an angle that would point in a certain direction, leading the way along a path or toward a significant site. The tree would continue to grow, and the angle would become permanent. It can be difficult to distinguish between a tree with a natural anomaly and a real trail marker tree.
Do you know of any famous trees in Vernon County? The oldest, the biggest, the only? Let the museum know if you have a good local tree story.
Here are a couple upcoming events to put on your calendar: First, the VCHS will be doing a grill-out at Nelson Agri-Center on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, and bratwurst. And then the following Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., the band Kickapoo Joy Juice will perform an old-time music concert at the historic St. Mary’s Church at 606 W. Broadway in Viroqua. More details next week.
