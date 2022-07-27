Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Historical Society has another fundraising grill-out scheduled soon, so pull out your calendar. On Saturday, Aug. 6, we’ll be grilling bratwurst and hot dogs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua. Stop by for lunch or a snack, and help support local history.

The “See Viroqua” exhibit continues to be on display in the conference room at the museum, where it will be through the end of August. The conference room is wheelchair-accessible and air-conditioned! Stop by soon to view the five original posters and the artist biographies that comprise the travelling exhibit, plus the museum objects that we have paired with them.

The “See Viroqua” poster created by local artists Ryan Rothweiler and Gabriela Marvan depicts a horse and buggy driving past the Driftless Café. We have complemented this poster with a brief history of the café’s building on West Court Street and several photos of the building as it looked over a century ago.

The Driftless Café and the offices of Celeste Gibson, C.P.A., are located in a stone building constructed in 1896 as a livery. A livery was a stable where horses were kept for hire, where travelers could stable their own horses for a few hours or days, and where a stage coach could stop. Today the building is divided into three different storefronts with three different façades – light brick, dark brick, and the original stone.

The horse and buggy in the poster call to mind this history of the building being a livery. They could also be interpreted as being a modern-day Amish buggy and driver, and with that in mind, we have added an Amish buggy lantern to the display. The lantern is homemade and comes from a Vernon County Amish community. The museum is interested in donations of additional items made and used by the local Amish.

Next to the lantern are copies of a booklet of fact sheets about the Amish, prepared by Harvey Jacob and Ellen Bassett of the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1995. These booklets are free to museum visitors. They cover topics including, “How and when did the Amish originate?” “What is an Amish church service like?” “Do the Amish vote or pay taxes?” and “Do the Amish believe in modern medicine?”

You may visit all of the museum’s exhibits during regular summer hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment.