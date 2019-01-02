“The body of Clara Olson, daughter of Chris Olson residing near Seneca, missing since about midnight of Sept. 9th, was found by searchers in a shallow grave on the Nels Severson farm near Rising Sun, about a quarter of a mile from the home of Erdman Olson, whom the authorities believe is responsible for her death.” So began a 1926 newspaper article which described the discovery that a Norwegian-American farm girl from northern Crawford County had been murdered, presumably by her sweetheart.
This story, which caused quite a sensation at the time, will be explored at the museum’s first free public program of the year. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m., author Larry Scheckel of Tomah will speak at the museum about his new book, “Murder in Wisconsin: the Clara Olson Case.”
The museum’s files contain many old newspaper articles about the case. The story becomes confusing right away because both Clara and Erdman bore the family name Olson, although they were not related. They were also both Norwegian-Americans living on farms in northern Crawford County. (Clara’s funeral was conducted in both English and Norwegian at the Norwegian Lutheran church in Utica.)
The story of her murder was picked up by newspapers across the country, and some journalists appear to have mixed up details about the location of the two Olson family farms. Using the museum’s old plat maps, we can see that Clara’s family lived in the Town of Seneca, near the villages of Seneca and Mt. Sterling, while Erdman’s family lived in the Town of Utica near the village of Rising Sun. Distant journalists also referred to the two fathers as “tobacco planters,” while in reality they probably raised many crops including some tobacco.
Several details about this story jumped out at me. One is the fact that while Clara was several months’ pregnant when she was murdered, the 1926 newspapers never mention it. They do hint at it, describing Clara as a “betrayed” woman and their relationship as a “scandal”. Another detail is that the group of searchers who found her body were said to be from the American Legion. The Legion was formed shortly after World War I as a veterans’ organization. This murder occurred eight years after the end of the war, and one can picture the veterans, with their varied war-time experiences, searching the hills and valleys for Clara.
A Vernon County connection in this case is that the Crawford County District Attorney at the time of the murder was J.S. Earll. He is frequently mentioned in the newspaper articles as being involved in the case. John Scott Earll taught in Rockton, Vernon County, in the late 1800s, and married Ona Bennett, daughter of Van Bennett, one of the best-known citizens of Rockton.
Whatever happened to Erdman Olson? Did the case go to trial? Learn how the story turned out at the program on January 8. Note that this program begins at 1 p.m., a change from our usual time. The program is open to the public and will be held in the museum’s handicapped-accessible conference room.
