Vernon County Museum Notes

Two different subjects I’ve been working on recently are the histories of Vernon County’s rural schools, and our county’s relationship with water. I was surprised to realize that there is at least one connection between these two topics, and that is that a number of country schools were named for waterways.
Starting with the town of Bergen in the northwest corner of the county, we find that there was once a rural school located between Stoddard and Genoa called Coon Slough School, named for the slough (a marshy area) that formed where Coon Creek empties into the Mississippi River. This school was later renamed Riverside School, because it was located so near the Mississippi.
A little farther south, in the town of Genoa, was Bad Axe Valley School, located near where the Bad Axe River empties into the Mississippi. Lower Chipmunk School, in the town of Hamburg, was found near Lower Chipmunk Creek. And in the nearby town of Coon was Spring Coulee School, also called Spring Valley School. This school was located along Spring Coulee Creek, one of the many creeks that feed into Coon Creek.
Moving east to the Kickapoo River Valley, there were once lots of country schools here that shared names with nearby waterways. Knapp School, serving the towns of Christiana and Clinton, was located near Knapp Creek, which flows into the West Fork of the Kickapoo. Seas Branch School and Bishop Branch School, both in the town of Viroqua, were located along their respective branches of the West Fork.
Upper Weister School in the town of Clinton, and Lower Weister School in the town of Stark, were both near Weister Creek, which flows into the Kickapoo River. In the town of Webster, Ottervale School was near Otter Creek, another tributary of the Kickapoo.
Looking at the town of Kickapoo itself, we find a Kickapoo Center School, named for the village of Kickapoo Center which in its turn was named for the Kickapoo River it was built alongside. In the same township were Day Creek School and Sherry School – Day Creek empties into the Kickapoo, and Sherry Creek joins up with Reads Creek.
Jug Creek School in the town of Stark was located near Jug Creek, a tributary of the Kickapoo. Also in the town of Stark were North Bear School and Middle Bear School, and just south into Richland County was South Bear School, each school called after a creek of the same name.
Finally moving to the far eastern portion of Vernon County, we find East Pine River School in the town of Union, built alongside the Pine River. And in the town of Greenwood was Green Creek School, which stood, not surprisingly, by Green Creek.
What a long list! I’m sure there are mistakes and missing names here. Contact us with any corrections or additions to this list of rural schools in Vernon County that share a name with a nearby waterway. And note that while I referred to all of these schools in the past tense, some of the buildings are still standing, but that’s another story for another day.
While the museum continues to be temporarily closed due to the threat of epidemic, you can call us at 637-7396, or write to us at P.O. Box 444, Viroqua, WI 54665, or email us at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.
