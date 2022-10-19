Vernon County Museum Notes

October is American Archives Month, a time to celebrate the fact that Vernon County has its own archives, cared for by the Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) and housed at the Vernon County Museum. The archives contains all kinds of information that you probably find useful, such as maps, photographs, oral histories, obituaries, and genealogies.

Recent visitors to the archives have been looking for 19th-century newspaper articles about ancestors, information on effigy mounds in Vernon County, and aerial photographs of property. The obituaries, family files, and plat maps are used on a daily basis, and the community, church, and other files also see regular use. What could you find here?

The archives includes a large section on rural schools in Vernon County, with at least one file per school. Using this information, we were recently able to compile the book, “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin,” now for sale at the museum for $25.

We have also used this information to create a country schoolhouse tour of eastern Vernon County, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. Using your own vehicle, the tour will guide you to visit over two dozen of the former country schoolhouses or sites of the area.

Start by picking up a tour guidebook and map from the VCHS table at the Lawton Library, 118 N. Bird St., La Farge, between 9 a.m. and noon on Oct. 22. Or, you may pick up the materials beforehand at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, on Thursday, Oct. 20, or Friday, Oct. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. Suggested donation for the guidebook and map is $10.

Then drive the tour of the many country schoolhouses and sites. A few of the schools will be open for you to tour that Saturday – more information about this will be in the guide. The tour will finish up at the Rockton Bar in Rockton between 2 and 5 p.m. Copies of the country schoolhouses book will be available for sale that day at the La Farge library and Rockton Bar during the event.

Another topic covered in the archives is agriculture, including the round barns of Vernon County. A whole file box is devoted to the topic of round barns, while a separate box is designated for “barns (not round).” The round barn file includes current and previous editions of the local round barn book, lots of articles, and photographs.

A recent addition to our collection of round barn photos is a set of large, full-color photos taken by Bob Kisken, currently on display in the museum’s conference room. They can be viewed during regular October business hours of Monday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m.