Vernon County Museum Notes

Bakers, start your ovens! The Vernon County Fair has a new category, “Heritage Baking”, which expands on the former category of “Norwegian Baking”. In addition to the Norwegian favorites of lefse, flat bread, krumkake, sandbakkels, rosettes, and kringla, the new category also includes kolache, fruit strudel, and rogaliki.

I associate kolache with the Czech/Bohemian culture. In Vernon County, most Czech immigrants settled in the late 19th century in the eastern part of the county. Their community was centered in and around Champion Valley, an area that extends from the village of Dilly south to the village of Yuba (which is in Richland County). Today many people who are descended from the early Czechs and Bohemians also live in the city of Hillsboro.

A walk through one of Vernon County’s Czech cemeteries reveals many familiar names. In the Czech Brotherhood Cemetery (Ĉesko Bratrsky Hřbitov) south of Dilly, family names include Fanta, Havlik, Knadle, Mislivecek, Picha, Sebranek, and Vrbsky. No doubt some of these people made and ate kolache.

Fruit strudel makes me think of Germans and Austrians. Nineteenth-century German immigrants to Vernon County settled especially in the towns of Bergen and Hamburg, near La Crosse. German Lutheran and Methodist churches once dotted the area, and a few remain. Maybe these immigrants enjoyed strudel!

Rogaliki are defined by the fair as “almond crescent cookies,” and they seem to be generally Eastern European. The “Heritage Baking” category also includes “any other entry not listed elsewhere,” so you could bake something representing other ethnic groups of Vernon County, such as the Swiss-Italians of the Genoa area, or the Irish of Irish Ridge and the Rising Sun community.

Our archives contains many local cookbooks with recipes for ethnic specialties. The 1948 “Nationality Recipes” cookbook distributed by the Vernon County Homemakers includes recipes from local people for Bohemian kolache, German coffee cake, and Norwegian sandbakkels and kringla. Cookbooks compiled by local churches and other organizations also feature heritage baking recipes.

You are welcome to visit the museum’s archives and peruse these cookbooks during regular summer hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These summer hours will last to the end of August. Beginning Sept. 1, our hours will be Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.