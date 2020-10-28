Vernon County Museum Notes

Beginning Nov. 1, the museum will be on its winter hours, which are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from noon to 4 p.m. Staff and volunteers are in the building at many other hours of the day and the week, so feel free to contact us at other times. The museum is also open by appointment. Winter hours last through the end of March.
Halloween is almost here! Halloween traditions have changed a lot over the years, and this year will see more changes, due to the ongoing pandemic. During the era of the country school, one tradition was for the students to put on a Halloween program, and to invite everyone in the school district to attend.
Deloris Ostrem Hokland attended Colonel May School, town of Jefferson, from 1928 to 1936. Years later she remembered, “Each year about an hour program was given at Halloween….Teacher and pupils worked very hard to get ready. We even gave up our recesses and noon hour to practice. Costuming and staging were very important. Many songs, recitations and plays were memorized. Everyone enjoyed these programs and get-togethers.”
Lots of little booklets with titles like “Hallowe’en Fun," “The Tip-Top Hallowe’en Book" and “Good Things for Halloween” were published to help schools put on Halloween programs. This year, the Viroqua Community Theatre under the direction of Pam Kalinosky has used material from a couple of these booklets to record a Halloween program just for you. The show is now available on our website, vernoncountyhistory.org. It is also airing on local Channel 14. Happy Halloween!
Next week is Election Day. This year we have commemorated the anniversaries of two important constitutional amendments that affected voting, the 15th Amendment and the 19th Amendment. The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified 150 years ago, in 1870. This amendment declares that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States, or by any State, on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
The purpose of the amendment was to extend the vote to African-American men, following the Civil War and emancipation. Many other people who lived in the United States, including women, Asians and Native Americans, were not considered “citizens," so they were still not able to vote. And in reality, because of some state and local laws and practices, many African Americans were denied the vote until the passage of the U.S. Voting Rights Act of 1965. But so far as I know, African-American men living here in Vernon County were able to vote beginning in 1870.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified 100 years ago, in 1920. This amendment declares that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” The purpose of the amendment was to extend the vote to women, although again there were many women who continued to be denied suffrage for some years due to their race. This November, we mark the centennial of women in the U.S. voting for president for the first time.
So, remembering that many of our ancestors were denied the right to vote for so long, be sure to exercise your right and vote!
