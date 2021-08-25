Vernon County Museum Notes

We are very excited to announce that we have just received a Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant, which will help us pay for upcoming general operating expenses. Our “Pandemic Response and Recovery Project” will keep the Vernon County Museum and Historical Society thriving into the future. In turn, we will continue to support Wisconsin Humanities’ mission, which is to strengthen the roots of community life through educational and cultural programs that inspire civic participation and individual imagination.

The project funds come from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This coming Friday, Aug. 27, the Vernon County Historical Society will host its annual pork chop dinner. The dinner will be held on the lawn of the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. Tables and chairs will be spread across the lawn for people to dine outside, and carryouts will also be available.