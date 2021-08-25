Vernon County Museum Notes

We are very excited to announce that we have just received a Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant, which will help us pay for upcoming general operating expenses. Our “Pandemic Response and Recovery Project” will keep the Vernon County Museum and Historical Society thriving into the future. In turn, we will continue to support Wisconsin Humanities’ mission, which is to strengthen the roots of community life through educational and cultural programs that inspire civic participation and individual imagination.
The project funds come from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
This coming Friday, Aug. 27, the Vernon County Historical Society will host its annual pork chop dinner. The dinner will be held on the lawn of the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. Tables and chairs will be spread across the lawn for people to dine outside, and carryouts will also be available.
Each meal will cost $10, and will feature a pork chop and baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, a roll, and cake. The cake is in honor of Viroqua’s 175th birthday, which we are celebrating throughout 2021. Viroqua threw a big party for its centennial in 1946, and for its sesquicentennial (150 years) in 1996. Our nation will be observing its 250th in just a few years, 2026, and historians are already hard at work preparing for that.
The museum’s summer hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., plus Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will end on Aug. 31. Fall hours begin on Sept. 1: open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., but closed on Saturday. The museum is also open by appointment – contact us at 637-7396 or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.
We are sorry to announce that we are again postponing an upcoming program. The program about the Black Hawk War, “Bad Axe: The Story of a Massacre, Not a Battle” with Dr. Patrick Jung, which was scheduled for September, is now being postponed until next year due to the ongoing pandemic. We think it will be a popular topic, and we don’t want to endanger public health by putting too many people too close together at the current time. So, stay tuned, and sometime in 2022 we will again try to bring this program to you.