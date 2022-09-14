Vernon County Museum Notes

Remember to visit us at the Vernon County Fair this week! Our booth is in the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center. You can play the ever-popular local history quiz and view an exhibit of country school photos. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase some of this year’s sweepstakes tickets, and to buy your own copy of our latest book, “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin.”

There’s a new exhibit at the Vernon County Museum about “Captain Joshua Sanford: A Flying Tiger from Hillsboro.” Joshua Sanford (1919-1962) was a decorated World War II fighter pilot in the Flying Tigers unit of the Army Air Force. The exhibit also covers his life in Hillsboro before and after his military service, and his efforts to improve life for the people of the Ho-Chunk Nation, of which he was a member. This display is located in the military area on the third floor of the museum.

Our annual pork chop dinner, an important fundraiser for the historical society, will be held next week on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. A meal costs $12 and includes a pork chop, vegetables, bread and dessert. This will be a drive-through, carry-out event in the museum’s parking lot at the corner of Sout Main and east South streets in Viroqua.

This year we’ve been looking a little bit at the career of Vernon County’s first public health nurse, Palma Grahn, who began her work here 100 years ago in 1922. She wrote a regular column for the local newspaper, the Vernon County Censor, and reading her old columns gives us a feel for what she did.

The “County Nurse Department” column for Sept. 6 reported on a couple of recent events. At a teachers’ institute in Viroqua on Aug. 28, Martha Riley of the Social Hygiene Department of the State Board of Health spoke to the gathered teachers about “social hygiene.” In the 1923 Wisconsin Blue Book, Riley is listed as the Director of Social Work for the state’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases, so maybe her talk on social hygiene included reminders to cover your cough, and wash your hands, and other efforts to prevent the spread of disease, just as we do today.

The column also noted that two films on child welfare had just been shown at the new Temple Theatre in Viroqua, one called “Saving the Eyes of Youth,” and the other “Our Children.”

Palma’s Sept. 13 column included “Hot Weather Hints for the Baby,” so September 1922 must have been unusually warm. One of the hints was, “Do not keep the baby in the kitchen. A cool shaded porch is the place for the baby these hot days. Place the baby in his basket, and don’t forget to cover it with mosquito netting.” Just those few words really evoke a different era.